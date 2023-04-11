Giovedì 13 e venerdì 14 aprile, ore 21, quinto film della rassegna cinematografica al Cinema San Paolo: Everything Everywhere All At Once, di Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinhert, con Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis e Stephanie Hsu. Il film ha trionfato agli Oscar, ottenendo sette statuette: “Miglior film”, “Miglior regia”, “Miglior sceneggiatura originale”, “Miglior montaggio”, “Migliore attrice protagonista” (Michelle Yeoh), “Migliore attrice non protagonista” (Jamie Lee Curtis) e “Miglior attore non protagonista” (Ke Huy Quan).

Di seguito, la recensione già pubblicata da “Il Settempedano”: